Assam: 3.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Sonitpur Region

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A low-intensity earthquake hit Assam today, with a magnitude of 3.5. The epicentre of the quake was located in the Sonitpur region, at a depth of 5 km.

With Friday’s event, this is the second earthquake in Assam in the first ten days of the month and the ninth in the NE region, including the two quakes in Assam.

As per available information, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.5 and hit parts of Assam at around 3.38 PM on Friday. The epicentre of the quake was located at Latitude: 26.74 N and Longitude: 92.33 E, in the Sonitpur region, at a depth of 5 km.

The first quake to hit Assam this month was a 3.3 magnitude one on October 7, with the epicentre also located in the Udalguri region, at a depth of 5 km.

As for the six earthquakes in other parts of the Northeast region, a 2.6 magnitude quake was felt in the East Garo Hills region of Meghalaya on October 1; a 2.8 magnitude quake in the West Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya on October 2; a 3.0 magnitude quake in the Noney region of Manipur on October 3; a 3.2 quake in Bichom of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3; a 3.6 temblor in Kamjong of Manipur on October 4; a 3.2 quake in Ri-Bhoi of Meghalaya on October 4; and a 3.2 quake was felt at Sikkim’s Pakyong on October 9.

