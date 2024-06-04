‘Use of mobile phones prohibited inside counting rooms’: Nalbari District Gears Up for Secure and Efficient Vote Counting Process

Nalbari: After the recently concluded seven phases of polling in the Lok Sabha Election-2024, Nalbari district administration and District Election Office are fully prepared with all the necessary preparations to ensure the process. There are five counting rooms for the counting of votes on June 4, two for each of Nalbari and Barkhetri assembly constituencies and one for Tihu assembly constituency at the premises of Government Gurdon Higher Secondary School, Nalbari with state-of-the-art facilities and strict security. The four counting rooms for Nalbari and Barkhetri assembly constituencies will have seven tables each and one counting room for Tihu constituency will have a total of 14 tables. This means that there will be 14 tables for each assembly constituency. Six Assistant Returning Officers will be involved in the counting process. The use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited inside the counting rooms on June 4. No permanent installation of photographs or video cameras shall be permitted inside the counting hall except the official video cameras deployed by the administration for official recording.

However, journalists with media passes issued by the Election Commission will be allowed to enter the counting centres with only hand-held cameras without stands.

Journalists are not allowed to take photos or videos of any individual CU/VVPAT or actual vote recorded on ballot paper while taking video coverage. The journalists will be taken in small groups by the officers on duty at the media centre to inspect the counting halls for a short period of time up to the prescribed limit.

