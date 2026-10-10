Mrunal Thakur Defends Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon Against "Crazy" Social Media Trolls

Mrunal Thakur has fiercely defended actors Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon, slamming social media users for subjecting them to brutal online trolling over their personal choices.

Speaking directly about the persistent scrutiny female stars endure, Thakur emphasized the need to respect their privacy and look at their massive professional achievements instead.

"People who are judging all these iconic women, do we forget what amazing work they have done?" Thakur stated in an interview with PTI.

Highlighting their entrepreneurial success, she added, "Be it Kriti or Katrina, they are running a business not just in India but everywhere... I think people should not comment on anyone else."

The controversy intensified after Kaif faced severe body-shaming and pregnancy-related speculation following her appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Kaif later addressed the toxicity at a London event for her brand, Kay Beauty, stating she refuses to let social media commentary "paralyse" her.

Thakur noted that while women have historically borne the brunt of public oversight, the culture of negativity is expanding. "Women are always judged," she observed, "but not just women, even men are judged" in today's digital climate.