Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain files nomination for Samaguri Assembly constituency

NAGAON: Tanzil Hussain, the Congress candidate for the Samaguri Assembly constituency bye-election, filed his nomination papers on Thursday. The bye-election is scheduled to take place on November 13.

Prominent Congress leaders, including APCC president Bhupen Bora, AICC general secretary Bikash Upadhyay, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, leader of the opposition - Debabrata Saikia, and former Congress MP Ripun Bora, were among the senior leaders who accompanied Tanzil Hussain during the submission of his nomination papers.

Earlier, a massive procession was taken out from Kawoimari to the office of Nagaon District Commissioner in support of Tanjil Hussain. The procession was attended by several thousands Congress workers and leaders across the state. Congress leaders claimed that the massive turnout demonstrated the party’s popularity in Samaguri and expressed confidence that Tanzil Hussain will win the bye-election with a record margin.

