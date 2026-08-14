Multilingual ‘People for People’ Poets’ Conference to Mark Independence Day in Nagaon on Aug 15

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To express gratitude towards those who serve the motherland, a multilingual poets' conference titled 'People for People' will be organised on Independence Day. The programme is being organised by Antaratma, in association with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University, Sanskar Bharati Nagaon Branch, and Madhav Sanskriti Nyas. The conference will be held on August 15 at 4:00 pm, where around 50 eminent poets from Nagaon district, different parts of Assam, and outside Assam will participate.

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