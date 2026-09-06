SBI Staff Association Distributes ₹14 Lakh in Relief to Assam Flood Victims in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The State Bank of India Staff Association (SBISA) has extended a helping hand to flood-affected people in the Bihubar Nepali Khuti area of Nazira in Sivasagar district.

Under the initiative of the SBI Staff Association, Jorhat Division, North-East Circle, and with the cooperation of the SBI Staff Association, Bengal Circle, relief materials worth around Rs 14 lakh were distributed among nearly 500 flood-affected people.

A 15-member delegation distributed the relief materials that included mosquito nets, pants, T-shirts, bed covers, mekhela chadors, and other essential clothing items.

In another significant gesture, the National Bank Employees' Council also handed over a cheque of Rs 8.20 lakh to the Sivasagar District Commissioner to support flood-affected families in different parts of the district.

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