Mumbai's Assamese Women Turn Bihu Husori Into Cancer Relief Drive

In the heart of Mumbai, the sounds of Bihu dhol and pepa are doing more than marking the new year — they are raising funds for cancer patients who need it most.

Gamkharui, an Assamese women's organisation based in Mumbai, has been running its annual 'Amar Husori' initiative during Rongali Bihu, channelling the season's spirit of giving into direct support for those battling cancer.

How 'Amar Husori' Works

Starting from the 4th of Bohag, Gamkharui's Husori team visits homes across the city, singing traditional Bihu songs and offering blessings in the time-honoured custom.

Every donation collected during these visits goes toward supporting cancer patients — turning a beloved cultural tradition into a meaningful act of community care.

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