Mumbai's Assamese Women Turn Bihu Husori Into Cancer Relief Drive

In the heart of Mumbai, the sounds of Bihu dhol and pepa are doing more than marking the new year — they are raising funds for cancer patients who need it most.
Gamkharui, an Assamese women's organisation based in Mumbai, has been running its annual 'Amar Husori' initiative during Rongali Bihu, channelling the season's spirit of giving into direct support for those battling cancer.
Starting from the 4th of Bohag, Gamkharui's Husori team visits homes across the city, singing traditional Bihu songs and offering blessings in the time-honoured custom.
Every donation collected during these visits goes toward supporting cancer patients — turning a beloved cultural tradition into a meaningful act of community care.
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This year, Gamkharui is extending special financial assistance to two women from Below Poverty Line families, helping cover the cost of their treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital — one of India's foremost cancer care institutions.
The organisation is also awarding an annual education scholarship to a deserving student, adding another dimension to its community outreach beyond healthcare.
For Gamkharui, the essence of Bihu lies not just in celebration but in what that celebration can do for others.
By transforming traditional blessings into tangible hope for those facing one of life's hardest battles, the organisation offers a quiet reminder of what the festival, at its core, is meant to be about.