Nagaland Officials Denied Entry at Assam Commando Battalion Site, Brief Standoff Ensues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant border-related incident, a team led by the Border Magistrate of Nagaland, accompanied by over 20 police personnel, attempted to enter a construction site at the headquarters of the 4th Assam Commando Battalion in Kamalabari, Geleky in Sivasagar district. The incident occurred around 11:30am on October 4, according to sources.

The Nagaland team reportedly sought to enter the site and take photographs, but their request was met with resistance. However, security personnel from Assam stationed at the location denied entry to the officials, leading to a brief standoff.

The situation was swiftly handled when Assam authorities directly communicated with the Border Magistrate, instructing the group to leave the premises immediately. Following the intervention, the Nagaland team complied and departed the site.

One of the vehicles used by the group was identified as bearing the registration number NL-10-C-2348. The incident has raised concerns regarding the border tensions between the two states, although no further escalation has been reported.

