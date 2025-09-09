Mutilated Body of 21-Year-Old Found on Railway Track in Rangia

Rangia: The body of a 21-year-old youth, identified as Mridul Ali, was recovered in a mutilated condition from the railway track at Sahan in Rangia early Tuesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, family members and local residents first spotted the body lying between RM 11 and RM 12 railway gates on the Rangai-Guwahati line. The discovery has triggered widespread shock and tension in the area.

Rangia Railway Police have taken custody of the body and initiated an investigation. While the cause of deaath is yet to be ascertained, officials said they are not ruling out the possibility of foul play. “It is being examined whether the case involves suicide or if the victim was murdered and later placed on the track,” a police source said.

The incident has left the community in deep distress, with residents demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.