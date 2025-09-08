Trial in Shillong court amid Raja’s family demands death penalty for accused

SHILLONG: The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is currently pending before the Session Court in Shillong, Meghalaya. Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda stated that five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, are present in the Shillong district jail. The trial’s duration is uncertain, as it hinges on the availability of witnesses and evidence.

Speaking to ANI, Chanda said on Saturday, “The case is currently pending before the Sessions Court... Five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmiare, are present in the Shillong district... The duration of the trial is uncertain and depends on the availability of witnesses and evidence.”

Meanwhile, after Meghalaya Police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Saturday, Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said that Sonam and all other accused should face severe punishment, adding that they should get a death sentence.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin Raghuvanshi said, “We have not received the chargesheet yet. I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and then will read the chargesheet. Meghalaya police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the case. Sonam and all the others accused should face severe punishment. I demand that Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and all the others accused get a death sentence.”

He further said that he would read the chargesheet of the case and then would see what was left to be mentioned in the case. (ANI)

