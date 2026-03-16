MY Bharat Yuva Mandal Vikas Abhiyan Reaches Karbi Anglong, Over 50 Rural Youths Participate

A daylong awareness and capacity-building programme titled 'MY Bharat Yuva Mandal Vikas Abhiyan' was organised on Sunday by MY Bharat Kendra, Diphu, Karbi Anglong, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Subaltern Development Club at Navodeep Higher Secondary School under Socheng Block.

The programme focused on integrating rural and marginalised youth into the mainstream of national development, offering practical guidance and inspiring active participation in social and economic progress. The initiative aligns with the broader objectives of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) to contribute toward building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

More than 50 youths from various villages and existing youth clubs across Socheng Block participated enthusiastically in the event.

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