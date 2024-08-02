Orientation Meeting for Bodoland Youth Empowerment Programme Held, Focus on Weekend Coaching Classes

KOKRAJHAR: An orientation-cum-consultation meeting with the nodal teachers under the Bodoland Youth Empowerment Programme was held on Wednesday at Kokrajhar Government College.

The chief of BTC Pramod Boro, participating in the meeting, reaffirmed the BTC Government’s commitment to expanding the educational network throughout the BTR. He emphasized the importance of spreading educational knowledge as a means to uplift future generations and drive overall development in the region.

The meeting focused on formulating comprehensive guidelines and strategies for the initiation of weekend coaching classes. These classes aim to help students prepare for various State and Central Government examinations, thereby improving their chances of success in competitive fields. This collaborative effort seeks to enhance educational outcomes and ensure that students in the Bodoland Territorial Region receive the support they need to excel academically. The gathering was attended by the nodal teachers from 25-degree colleges and higher secondary schools across all five districts of BTR. Senior officials from the Education department of BTC were also present, contributing to the discussions and planning efforts.

