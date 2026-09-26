My Health, My Pride’ Drive Promotes Drug-Free Youth in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: As part of the ‘Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat’ programme organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the NSS Unit of Abhayapuri College held an event titled ‘My Health, My Pride’ today.

A free health camp was also conducted, where approximately 100 students received health check-ups. Dr Prasenjit Das from Abhayapuri State Hospital spoke about the importance of nutrition and emphasised the need for today’s youth to stay away from drugs. The programme was attended by ANM Sajida Khatun, healthcare workers Rajkumar Kahar and Debajit Das, NSS Programme Officers Dr Nabajit Majumdar and Dharamsing Ingti Kathar, as well as Assistant Professor Bikram Ranjan Roy.

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