Mysterious stone pelting triggers panic in Bajali Village

A CORRESPONDENT

Bajali: A tense situation prevailed in Hathina Pur area under Bajali district since last three days after their home attack with stones of a man who had recently died by suicide.

According to local residents, the stone pelting began shortly after evening and continued intermittently through the night. Family members inside the house reported hearing repeated thuds on the roof, triggering fear and confusion in the locality. As word of the incident spread, villagers came out of their homes carrying torches and sticks to protect their families and property. Several youths reportedly patrolled the area till late night in an attempt to trace those responsible. However, no suspects could be identified.

The unusual nature of the incident led to widespread speculation. Rumours of possible “supernatural involvement” circulated among some residents, further heightening panic. Many villagers were reportedly afraid to step outside after dark.

Meanwhile, a section of locals suspects that miscreants may be deliberately creating unrest by exploiting the tragic situation. They have demanded a thorough investigation and the deployment of security personnel to prevent further disturbances.

As of filing this report, no official statement has been issued regarding the cause of the mysterious stone pelting. The village remains on edge as residents await clarity over the unsettling episode.

