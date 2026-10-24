Mystery Deepens in Assam’s Dima Hasao After Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Four Days

Public anxiety is mounting across Assam’s Dima Hasao district following the discovery of two unidentified bodies within a four-day span. Police have launched a massive investigation to determine whether the cases point to foul play.

The latest recovery occurred on Friday, October 23, when local villagers gathering firewood spotted a semi-decomposed body in a forest near Gidingpur village, under the Maibang Police Station jurisdiction.

Dima Hasao Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti immediately rushed to the site to assess the situation. This followed an earlier incident on October 20, where residents found a body floating face-down in the Mahur River near the New Haflong Railway Station bridge.

"We are investigating all possible angles. Forensic teams are analyzing the sites, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death," stated an investigating official.

With neither victim identified, local citizens and civil organizations have voiced growing concerns over public safety. While authorities have not officially linked the two deaths, police operations have been intensified across the hill district to track missing person complaints and establish the identities of the deceased.