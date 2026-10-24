Shillong Bypoll: NPP’s Dr D.R.L. Nonglait Vows Legislative Action on Khasi Language, ILP in Delhi

Campaigning for the upcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election, National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Dr D.R.L. Nonglait has pledged to take Meghalaya's core regional demands directly to Parliament.

Dr Nonglait, who also serves as the president of the Khasi Authors' Society (KAS), stated his campaign centers on securing Eighth Schedule status for the Khasi language, implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP), and upholding the state's uranium mining ban.

Addressing an election rally in Mihmyntdu, Dr Nonglait blamed poor coordination between the state government and previous Members of Parliament for the prolonged delay in the constitutional recognition of the Khasi language.

Moving beyond symbolic memorandums, he promised concrete legislative efforts. “I will not stop at statements and discussions. I will fight for the Khasi language in Delhi until it gets the constitutional recognition it deserves,” he stated.

The scholar-turned-politician also reaffirmed his stance against uranium mining in Domiasiat, emphasizing that local sentiment must override central interests.

Furthermore, he urged the electorate to back a ruling-party representative to effectively lobby the Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, NPP State President Prestone Tynsong stated that the party has intensified grassroot-level operations to reach every household across the constituency.