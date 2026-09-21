Mystery Surrounds Death of Female Wild Elephant in Goalpara Paddy Field

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A female wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field behind Anandabazar village of Goalpara railway station on Sunday morning, triggering concern among local residents.

According to forest officials, villagers of the Anandabazar area noticed the carcass lying in a paddy field and informed the Forest Department. Following the information, Range Forest Officer Pabitra Roy, along with a team of forest personnel, reached the spot and recovered the body.

The elephant was identified as a female and was suspected to have a calf. However, no calf was found in the vicinity of the carcass, prompting concern among the locals and forest officials.

Speaking to The Sentinel, RFO Pabitra Roy said that the villagers had informed the range forest office after discovering the dead elephant. The Forest Department subsequently arranged for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Officials and local residents reportedly found no live electrical wires or any other obvious cause of death near the site. The exact circumstances leading to the elephant’s death, therefore, remain unclear.

The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received, officials said.

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