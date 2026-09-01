Naam-Prasanga in Pub Khodang Seeks Deliverance from Disasters, Peace Across Assam

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NUMALIGARH: A solemn religious ceremony was held at Pub Khodang village under Numaligarh in Bokakhat sub-division, praying for the deliverance of the people of Assam from natural disasters, floods, and various crises, as well as for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace, harmony, and unity across Greater Assam through the peaceful settlement of inter-state border disputes.

Organised with the cooperation of all residents of Khodang, the Naam-Prasanga (devotional prayer service) and day-and-night Bhagavat (holy scriptures) recitation took place on Sunday at the temporary prayer hall (Kotha-ghar) in Gaonburha Chuburi, Pub Khodang. Devout locals from across the region participated in the event. Gautam Goswami, the Namacharya of Barpathar Gomotha Mahra Satra, led the Naam-Prasanga.

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