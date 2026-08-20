Naam-Prasanga Resonates Across Assam as Holy Month of Bhado Begins

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite the recent devastating floods, people of Assam have not lost their enthusiasm to observe the rituals and traditions associated with the holy Assamese month of Bhado, which starts today. Assamese people visit xatras and namghars to seek blessings from the omnipotent one.

Namghars and xatras reverberate with the sounds of Harinaam throughout the month of Bhado. The Tirubhav Tithi (death anniversaries) of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev, along with Sri Krishna Janmastami, make this month holy. This year, Madhabdev's tithi is on the 14th day of Bhado, i.e., September 1, and Sri Krishna Janmastami on the 17th day of Bhado, i.e., September 4, while Sankardev Tithi will be observed on the 25th day of Bhado, i.e., on September 12.

Chants of naam-prasanga and the sounds of the khol and taal turn the xatras and namghars across Assam into a second Baikunthadham from the first day of Bhado today. Such an atmosphere was also witnessed at Batadrava Than in the Nagaon district. Throughout the Bhado month, 18 prasangas will be observed at the Batadrava or Borduwa Than. Bhakats and Vaishnavas today turned up in large numbers at this distinguished place.

Bhado's naam-prasangas also rent the air at Majuli's xatras and namghars. Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, told The Sentinel, "The holy month of Bhado has started today, and we are also observing the naam-prasanga associated with this occasion. The day-long programme today started with Bhagabat Baikhya, and the naam-prasanga will go on night and day throughout this month."

Xatradhikar of Morigaon's Sri Sri Narwoa Kujisatra, Nityananda Dev Goswami, said, "We started naam-prasanga in our xatra last night, and such naam-prasanga will go on throughout this month. We will also organise Ankiya Bhaona in this holy month of Bhado. Our xatra was established in 1650 AD. There will be 14 prasangas every day."

People thronged the Athkhelia Naamghar in the Golaghat district on the first day of Bhado today. People lit earthen lamps and made offerings for their wellbeing. Today, the first prasanga took place here at 4.30 am, and this routine will continue throughout the month. The management committee lit an earthen lamp for the flood-affected people in Upper Assam.

Mahapurush Madhabdev was born at Letekupukhuri in the Lakhimpur district, and his birthplace also resonated with different religious activities associated with the Bhado month.

Also Read: 16th Finance Commission Clears Rs 5,825 Crore Disaster Relief and Mitigation Package for Assam