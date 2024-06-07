NABARD Assam RO Observes World Environment Day in Hojai, Focusing on Climate Change and Land Restoration

NAGAON: In order to spread awareness about the adverse impacts of Climate Change among the rural masses, the Assam RO of NABARD organized an event to observe the World Environment Day at its Derapathar Watershed Project area in Hojai district, with the theme of “Land Restoration, Desertification, Drought Resilience”. The event was attended by DDM, NABARD Rajendar Perna, GM of Z Black Diamond Agarwood LLP. (ZBDALLP) Bedanta Haldar, the Secretary of Derapathar GP, Sujit Dey, the Secretary of Gramya Unnayan Santha, Mukut Deka, the Village Watershed Committee members and other hundred beneficiary participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendar Perna, DDM, NABARD informed the participants that being an Apex Development Organisation, NABARD has been formulating and supporting various projects for sustainable development of rural areas and the agriculture as well as other allied sectors, since its inception. During the event, he cited the relevance of water in day-to-day activities and conservation of soil for the cultivation and plantation activities. Accordingly, in convergence with Z Black Diamond Agarwood LLP, he arranged for free distribution-cum-plantation of 300 saplings of Agarwood (Aquilaria Malaccensis), among the beneficiaries of the Derapathar Watershed Project.

Sajidur Rahman of Z black diamond LLP, shared the information regarding the process of artificial inoculation specialized by the Agency including the support and scope for buy-back arrangements.

As a part of the event, all the invited dignitaries also planted the saplings of Agarwood in the fields. The beneficiaries also expressed their sincere gratitude to NABARD Assam RO as well as others for supporting them on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Also Read: Sonitpur District Health Department Launches Month-Long Malaria Prevention Awareness Campaign

Also Watch: