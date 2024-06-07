Sonitpur District Health Department Launches Month-Long Malaria Prevention Awareness Campaign

Tezpur: To raise awareness and educate people about malaria prevention, Sonitpur District Health Department Celebrates Malaria Prevention Month from June 1 to June 30 as Malaria Prevention Month. In line with this objective, the department officially launched the month-long campaign. During the programme, Joint Director Health Sonitpur, Dr. J Ahmed informed the public about the measures to prevent malaria and the necessary steps to avoid the disease.

Attending the programme, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rupak Barua stated that a total of 49,484 blood samples have been collected in Sonitpur district and five active malaria cases identified, one each in Balipara, Dhekiajuli, Behali and North Jamugurihat. With the onset of the rainy season, the risk of malaria increases due to mosquito breeding in stagnant water. Therefore, the department urges all residents to stay vigilant and aware. Dr Barua further said that around 387 awareness meetings have been conducted in various parts of the district.

Presently, 42,311 blood samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for malaria testing, with 12,772 people tested using rapid diagnostic kits. The awareness meeting was attended by District Leprosy Officer Dr T B Chetry, District Program Manager Binay Das, District Malaria Officer Kakali Dutta and District Media Expert Durlabh Barman among other health department officials.

