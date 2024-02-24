JK Tyre vice president Anshuman Singhania inspects rubber nursery in Umshru-Paham village in Meghalaya near West Guwahati

Boko: Northeast will soon top the country in terms of natural rubber production. The Central Rubber Board (CRB) has launched a special scheme to encourage farmers in Assam, Meghalaya and other Northeastern states to produce rubber. The rubber nursery has already been started on about 40 hectares of land in Umshru-Paham village in Meghalaya near West Guwahati as part of the Modi government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ project.

The nursery was visited by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) Chairman and Vice Chairman of JK TYRE company Anshuman Singhania on Thursday. Singhania learned about the various stages of rubber production starting from production of rubber tree seedlings at the rubber nursery set up by Omega Nursery under the supervision of the Central Rubber Board. Singhania was accompanied by Rajiv Budhraj, Director General of ATMA, Dr. Ashritha, Project Coordinator, V. A. Shakeer, Commissioner, Rubber Board.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the mega project, Singhania said every member company of ‘ATMA’ will give its full cooperation as part of fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India.

It will also invest funds to set up rubber related industries in Assam and neighbouring states once the rubber production process reaches its full stage. He called for the cooperation of the State governments, local administrations and conscious people in this regard. He hoped that the establishment of industries for the production of various products including rubber and tyres would provide self-employment to thousands of people and the socio-economic development of the region would gain new momentum.

ATMA will hold a two-day special programme at Borjhar in Guwahati with the participation of representatives of the country’s largest tyre companies and officials of the Rubber Board. The programme, entitled Indian Natural Rubber Organization for Assisted Development (INROAD) Project, will highlight the progress and various aspects of natural rubber production in the Northeast.

