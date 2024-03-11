NABARD launches first Watershed Project in Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As a part of Natural Resources Management, NABARD has been supporting the implementation of various projects like Integrated Watershed Development with Climate Proofing Interventions (IWDCPIs), Integrated Tribal Development Programmes (ITDPs), UPNRM & Climate Change Projects, etc. across the country. NABARD Assam RO has also launched the Full Implementation Phase (FIP) of its first Watershed Project in Assam at Derapathara village under Lumding Development Block of Hojai district.

The project was inaugurated on Saturday by MLA Sibu Misra, District Commissioner of Hojai, Lachit Kumar Das and the General Manager cum Officer-In-Charge of NABARD Assam RO, Nabin Kumar Roy.

During the event organized at the Durga Mandir ground in Derapathar, over 500 beneficiary participants attended the event. NABARD Officer - Sankar Das, DDM, Hojai, Rajendar Perna, DAO, Hojai, Ranjith Mishra Bhagawati, DD, Health, Dr Ranju Rajkhowa, Fishery Incharge, Bhabani Nath, Soil Conservation Officer - Lakhyajyoti Bora, Bankers from AGVB, SBI, PNB and ‘Gramya Unnayan Santha’ representatives and Village Watershed Committee VWC members.

Addressing the occasion, Nabin Kumar Roy, GM/OIC of NABARD Assam RO informed that, the development bank will be funding Rs 2.30 crore to create 485 major and minor structures like Check Dams, Percolation Tanks, Water Harvesting Structures, Control Bunds, Earthen Bunds, Farm Ponds, Staggered Contour Trenches, etc. to identified beneficiaries of Derapathar 1-4 villages. Besides the supportive measures pertaining to Area and Drainage Line treatments, NABARD would also support Climate Proofing interventions like installation of remote sensing Automated Wireless Weather Stations, Soil Moisture Sensors, Solar Pumps, Micro and Drip Irrigation systems, etc.

The project will conduct livelihood and women development trainings like vermicomposting, agarbatti, candle making and sanitary pad making, livestock rearing, tailoring, embroidery, handloom design development, etc. Based on the level of implementation of each project component, the equivalent grant support will be accredited into the bank accounts of the PFA and VWC, added Roy.

In his inaugural speech, Sibu Misra, MLA Lumding LAC, asserted that Lumding in Karbi language means ‘scarcity of water’ and congratulated NABARD for sanctioning the Watershed Project for restoration of natural resources and for the resource development of the poor agricultural families of the constituency. He said that both the central and state governments have prioritized on overall development of these Assamese communities, as it which will eventually spur the development of our nation. Lachit Kumar Das, DC, Hojai also spoke on the occasion and expressed his sincere gratitude to NABARD Assam RO as well as DDM, NABARD for sanctioning and successfully implementing various projects in the district for the development and betterment of the villages, farmers, rural artisans, women entrepreneurs, etc.

AGM, NABARD, Sankar Das and DDM, Hojai, Rajendar Perna addressed to gatherings and said if the project gets implemented it can achieve soil and water conservation, can promote sustainable and climate resilient farming practices along with various off-farm interventions, HR development and social capital formation. This will enhance agricultural production, productivity, thus improving the farmers’ livelihoods and income in return.

