Assam: NABARD Empowers Women in South Salmara Mankachar District on International Women's Day 2024

HATSINGIMARI: On International Women's Day 2024, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) initiated a meeting at the Hatsingimari Press Club, in South Salmara Mankachar district. Key people showed up like Kanchanmoni Gohain, a top officer for District Development, and Prof. Abu Hanif Sheikh from Hatsingimari Junior College. Ayesha Begum, a teacher from Kharuabandha Janata School, joined in, along with many other women.
The main talk at the meeting was about how to empower women in the district with NABARD's full support. The group discussed many planned schemes and initiatives. These plans intend to boost and stand up the women of South Salmara Mankachar.
Kanchanmoni Gohain talked about how important working together was. She said local leaders, schools, and banks like NABARD needed to combine forces for women's empowerment. Prof. Abu Hanif Sheikh gave his input from the school's view. He highlighted that knowledge and skills could lead to women's financial independence.
Ayesha Begum gave insight into the issues women in the district face. She emphasized the need for custom plans to help these women. The diverse group of women at the meeting offered real-life viewpoints, assuring the plans made would work for everyone and genuinely be effective.
In South Salmara Mankachar, the department is dedicated to uplifting women. NABARD has this focus. Conversations centered on programs that would yield real advantages for the district's women. The cooperation between the district's development office, schools, and the agriculture and rural bank stands as an encouraging example for achieving fairness and empowerment at a local level.
At the meeting's end, it was clear. This mutual endeavor would be a big step towards empowering the district's women. It could also act as a pattern for like-minded efforts around the country. Observing International Women's Day actively with NABARD's participation shows a dedication to both steady progress and including women.
