Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Mourns Demise of NNC President Adinno Phizo

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Adinno Phizo, the long-serving president of the Naga National Council (NNC).

Adinno Phizo, who was 94 years old and the eldest daughter of the revered Naga leader A.Z. Phizo, passed away on October 8, 2026, at a private hospital in Kohima due to age-related ailments.

Describing her demise as an immense loss to the Naga society, Chief Minister Rio stated that her departure marks the end of an era. "She witnessed and participated in the long, arduous Naga political journey, remaining steadfast to her principles until her last breath," Rio remarked, extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Adinno took charge of the NNC in 1990 after her father’s passing in London, steering the historic political group for over three decades. After spending more than 50 years in exile in the United Kingdom, she returned home to Nagaland in 2013.

Political parties and civil society organizations across Nagaland have joined in mourning. Her funeral service is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Kohima.