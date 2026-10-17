Nagaland’s Next-Gen Coders Complete Intense 26-Hour Tech Marathon

The inaugural edition of the “Code for Nagaland 2026” hackathon concluded at the ICFAI University Nagaland campus in Sovima, drawing a massive assembly of 113 innovative students from colleges across the state.

Organized by NEXUSCIPHERGUARD INDIA in collaboration with the university, Microsoft Developer, Tsuipu, and Dimul Dimapur, the intensive 26-hour inter-college marathon challenged participants to develop technological remedies for real-world domestic problems.

"Our goal is to build a vibrant tech ecosystem right here in Nagaland," stated the organizing team during the closing ceremony. "Seeing these 113 young minds collaborate under extreme time pressure proves that the state has an immense repository of untapped programming talent capable of solving local challenges."

Working in teams, the young developers raced across three focus areas: culture and community tech; campus life; and open innovation spanning AI and climate solutions.

Reflecting on the grueling 26-hour sprint, a participant remarked, "The clock was our biggest enemy, but it forced us to transition from theory to creating a fully functional prototype. This experience has completely re-shaped how we view engineering."

The standout teams walked away with shares of an attractive ₹1,0,000 cash prize pool, marking a major milestone for the region's expanding grassroots technology ecosystem.