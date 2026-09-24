Nagaon bypoll: Asom Garia Parishad and Moria Janagusthi Sanmilan support BJP

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Asom Garia Parishad and the Moria Janagusthia Sanmilan on Wednesday announced their support for BJP candidate Devasish Sharma in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election scheduled for October 6.

At a press conference held at the Morigaon District Journalist Association office, leaders of both organisations appealed to voters of the constituency to cast their votes in favour of Sharma. The organisations stated that safeguarding the social, economic, and cultural rights of indigenous people and ethnic communities of Assam, along with ensuring employment and educational opportunities for the youth, should remain a priority.

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