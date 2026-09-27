Nagaon Bypoll: Assam CEO Anurag Goel Reviews Poll Preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel on Saturday reviewed the election preparedness for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election during a visit to Nagaon. At a review meeting held at the District Commissioner's office, District Election Officer Aranyak Saikia briefed him on the progress of preparations. Goel emphasised ensuring essential facilities at all polling stations, strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines, and maintaining peace and law and order throughout the election period. Senior Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy outlined the security arrangements and action plan for the bypoll.

Later, Goel inspected the strong rooms and counting centres at Government Higher Secondary Boys' School and Dawson Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School in Nagaon town. He reviewed the security arrangements, CCTV surveillance, counting infrastructure, and facilities for personnel, stressing the need to prevent technical or operational lapses. Election Officer Pratisha Dutta and other senior district and police officials accompanied him during the inspection.

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