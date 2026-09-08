Nagaon court sentences Abdul Hamid to life imprisonment for dowry-related murder of wife

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The court of Nagaon Additional District and Sessions Judge Bankim Sharma on Monday sentenced a man convicted in connection with the murder of his wife to life imprisonment with rigorous imprisonment. The convicted person has been identified as Abdul Hamid of Kachua in Nagaon district.

According to the FIR lodged at Kachua police station by a person named Alaluddin on October 27, 2022, his sister, Momtaz Begum, had married Abdul Hamid approximately 16 years ago. The couple had three children.

It was alleged that since their marriage, Abdul Hamid had been demanding dowry and subjecting Momtaz Begum to physical and mental torture. Following his second marriage, the accused allegedly subjected Momtaz Begum to increased torture and harassment, which ultimately resulted in her death. The court sentenced Abdul Hamid to life imprisonment with rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The court further directed that, in case of default in the payment of the fine, he would undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Also Read: Assam: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in minor rape case