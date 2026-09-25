Nagaon DC Orders Tight Vigil in Sensitive Samaguri Ahead of Lok Sabha By-Poll

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With Samaguri remaining a sensitive zone ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, Nagaon District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia has directed the Kaliabor Co-District Commissioner to keep a close and personal watch on the constituency to prevent any escalation of political tension or violence.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, the district commissioner stressed the need for heightened vigilance, particularly in vulnerable and sensitive areas of the Samaguri Assembly segment, where incidents of political violence and disturbances have reportedly occurred during elections in the past.

The move assumes significance following the confrontation reported at Barma in Samaguri on September 21, when a Congress campaign convoy faced a hostile situation, leaving several senior Congress leaders stranded amid the ensuing tension.

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