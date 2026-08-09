Nalbari Launches Free Anti-Rabies Drive for Stray Dogs to Build ‘Rabies-Free’ Town

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: With the noble objective of building a ‘Rabies-Free Nalbari,’ the State Veterinary Hospital, Nalbari, in collaboration with Generosity – Desire To Help, organised a free anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs. As part of the first phase of the public welfare initiative, a total of 44 stray dogs were administered anti-rabies vaccines. The programme was aimed at protecting the health of stray animals while simultaneously reducing the risk of rabies transmission and creating a safer environment for both people and animals.

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