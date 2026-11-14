Nagaon district administration tightens control over molasses trade

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant move to curb the illegal manufacture and distribution of country liquor and illicit or spurious liquor, the Nagaon district administration has imposed strict regulations on the storage, transportation, sale, and purchase of molasses and molasses powder brought into the district from outside Assam.

District Magistrate Aranyak Saikia issued a prohibitory order on November 6 under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following reports that molasses, commonly known as ‘Laligur,’ liquid molasses, and molasses powder imported from outside the state were being diverted and misused for the illegal manufacture and distillation of country liquor in Nagaon district. Expressing serious concern over the potential threat posed by illicit and spurious liquor to public health, safety, and human life, the administration has made prior registration with the Nagaon district administration mandatory for anyone intending to deal in these commodities.