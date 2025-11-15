Nagaon hosts free diabetes screening camp on World Diabetes Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In observance of the World Diabetes Day, a free diabetes screening camp was organized at the Nagaon Lions Club here on Friday. The event was jointly organized by the Nagaon Lions Club and Dr Naba Krishna Gohain, proprietor of Gohain Nursing Home. A team of specialist doctors, including Dr Hemanta Phukan, Dr Parthajyoti Saikia, and Dr Mukut Debanath, along with their assistants, conducted the health check-ups. Over 100 patients benefited from the free screening, which also included blood pressure checks. The event was attended by Lions Club officials, including President Jiten Agarwal, Secretary Maharsi Vishal Bordoloi, Treasurer Madan Saha, and other members. The camp aimed to raise awareness about diabetes and provide medical assistance to those in need.

