Mental health awareness programme held at Nagaon School by Lions Club

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant initiative to promote mental health awareness among students, the Nagaon Lions Club organized a discussion programme at Kolong - Kapili Vidyapith located at Christianpatty in Nagaon town on Saturday. The event focused on the importance of mental health and well-being, providing valuable insights to students on how to lead a balanced life.

The programme featured Dr Kabita Kushre, a noted expert in the field, as the chief keynote speaker. Dr Kushre delivered an engaging and informative lecture, enlightening the students on various aspects of mental health and well-being. Her presentation was well-received by the students, who actively participated in the Question & Answer session.

The event was attended by prominent members of the Nagaon Lions Club, including president Jiten Agarwala, secretary Maharshi Vishal Bordoloi, Treasurer Madan Saha, Bishwajit Mahanta, Gurucharan Singh, Inamul Majid, Mala Sarma Bordoloi, Jayanta Ligira, Richa Agarwala, and Nanu Das. The school’s faculty members, including Bidhan Baruah, Debajit Goswami, and Shekhar Jyoti Saikia, were also present.

The programme aimed to provide students with a platform to understand the importance of mental health and develop strategies to maintain their well-being. By organizing this event, the Nagaon Lions Club demonstrated its commitment to supporting the mental health needs of young individuals in the community.

The students of Kolong-Kapili Vidyapith expressed their gratitude to the Nagaon Lions Club for organizing the programme and providing them with valuable insights on mental health and well-being. The event concluded with a sense of awareness and motivation among the students to prioritize their mental health, a release said.

