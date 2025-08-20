Nagaon: IAS officer Tejas Agnihotri’s project selected for Seed Funding Initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Tejas Agnihotri, IAS officer of the 2024 batch, Assam cadre, currently posted in Nagaon, has been selected for the prestigious ‘Seed Funding Initiative’ of the Centre for Cooperatives and Livelihoods (CCL), Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

He is one of the very few officers selected from the 2024 batch which consists of 183 IAS officers.

His project, CareCan, has been awarded seed funding of Rs 2 lakh under the initiative. The project seeks to empower women and cancer survivors by training them to craft breast prosthetics and wigs. It simultaneously provides livelihood opportunities and restores dignity and confidence to survivors who then contribute back to the society.

The initiative addresses two critical challenges—affordable and locally produced cancer support products, and sustainable avenues for survivors to re-enter the workforce. Through collaboration with NGOs, SHGs, and institutions such as Deepsikha and AIIMS, CareCan aims to build a self-sustaining ecosystem benefiting patients across Northeast India and beyond.

The CCL Seed Funding Initiative at LBSNAA is designed to promote grassroots innovations by Officer Trainees. Each selected project receives structured mentoring and financial support, in line with the national vision of Sahkar se Samriddhi, to strengthen community livelihoods and inclusive development, an official release stated on Monday.

