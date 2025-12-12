Nagaon: INSAS rifle stolen from Silghat police outpost, one arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A shocking incident of theft has occurred at the Silghat police outpost under the Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district. As per a report, an INSAS rifle belonging to the 11th Assam Police Battalion was stolen from the outpost, sparking widespread concern within the police department. Although the rifle was stolen two days ago, the news came to light only on Thursday. The theft has triggered a massive search operation in the Silghat area, with the police conducting raids and investigations. The Nagaon police have arrested a youth named Gautam Das in connection with the rifle theft and are continuing their investigation. However, the rifle remains unrecovered till the time of filing this report. The incident has raised questions about security at the police outpost and the ability of the authorities to prevent such thefts, even under their own watch.

