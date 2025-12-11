Illegal “Gunda Tax” Collection in Biswanath; Five Arrested

It has also come to light that Bhaskar Saikia used the name of Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board to collect ₹200 from drivers instead of the official rate of ₹100, keeping the extra amount for himself.

The matter came to public attention after a truck driver posted a video on Facebook describing the harassment faced by drivers. Once the video went viral, police swung into action, launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

Police suspect that more people may be involved in the racket. A case has been registered at Biswanath Chariali Police Station under sections BNS 308(2)/3(5), bearing case number 213/25.