Illegal “Gunda Tax” Collection in Biswanath; Five Arrested

Biswanath: Police in Biswanath have arrested a gang involved in collecting illegal “gunda tax” from trucks entering Biswanath Chariali. Five men have been taken into custody so far. The arrested accused have been identified as Jatin Chetia, Bhaskar Saikia, Kuldeep Singh, Rajen Baruah and Zadav Hazarika.
According to the police, the group had been collecting money for a long time by using fake receipt books printed in the name of three non-existent organisations: Biswanath Chariali Truck Drivers’ Association, Biswanath Chariali Truck Owners’ Association and Biswanath Chariali Truck Workers’ Association.
It has also come to light that Bhaskar Saikia used the name of Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board to collect ₹200 from drivers instead of the official rate of ₹100, keeping the extra amount for himself.
The matter came to public attention after a truck driver posted a video on Facebook describing the harassment faced by drivers. Once the video went viral, police swung into action, launched an investigation and arrested the accused.
Police suspect that more people may be involved in the racket. A case has been registered at Biswanath Chariali Police Station under sections BNS 308(2)/3(5), bearing case number 213/25.