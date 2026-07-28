Assam: Special Budget Session of NCHAC scheduled for August 3 and 4

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) has convened a Special Budget Session of its 13th Council on August 3 and 4, following a requisition submitted by two-thirds of the total members of the council.

According to an official notice issued by the Legislative Department of the NCHAC Secretariat, the chairman has summoned the special session after receiving a requisition signed by 20 members, constituting the required two-thirds majority of the council. The Special Budget Session will be held at the council session hall in Haflong. The agenda includes the discussion and presentation of both the Entrusted Budget and the Council Normal Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

Also Read: Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Nojit Kemprai appointed EM to 13th NCHAC