Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election process begins as EC issues schedule, tightens security and enforces poll code

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The formal notification for the bye-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency was issued on Wednesday by Returning Officer and Nagaon District Election Officer Aranyak Saikia. Arrangements for the filing of nomination papers commenced on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Gogoi has been appointed as the Assistant Returning Officer for receiving nomination papers. Candidates can file their nominations from 11 am to 3 pm until September 16. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on the following day, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on September 19.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling will be held on October 6, and counting of votes will take place on October 9.

Senior Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy said that security arrangements across the district would be strengthened to ensure the peaceful conduct of the bye-election. Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the Nagaon district administration launched a comprehensive drive on Tuesday to remove unauthorised advertisements and campaign materials from five important Assembly constituencies under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituencies covered under the drive are 55-Dhing, 56-Rupohihat, 58-Samaguri, 60-Nagaon-Batadroba, and 61-Raha (SC).

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