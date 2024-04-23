Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Nagaon Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Nagaon Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors for Lok Sabha Election in the Nagaon Constituency is 15,23,881.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Nagaon Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Nagaon constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, AIUDF, BGanP, RUC, JPJD and AJM, in addition to six independent candidates.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Nagaon Constituency
Pradyut Bordoloi: Pradyut Bordoloi, a distinguished politician from Assam and a member of the Indian National Congress, has been the MP for Nowgong since 2019.
His political journey includes four terms as an MLA for Margherita and ministerial roles in the state government, overseeing departments like Industry & Commerce and Public Enterprises & Power.
Suresh Borah: Suresh Borah, an Assamese political personality, has shifted his allegiance to the BJP. Formerly serving as the President of the INC's Nagaon district, he stepped down in November 2023 and subsequently aligned with the BJP, accompanied by other ex-Congress officials.
Aminul Islam: Aminul Islam is an AIUDF politician from Assam, elected as MLA for Dhing in 2011 and 2016. He faced a three-day suspension in 2017 for broadcasting his Assembly speech on Facebook. He's been embroiled in controversies over his remarks on historical figures.
Nagaon Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 26th April, during the second phase of the 2024 elections.
Nagaon Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Nagaon (Nowgong) Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pradyut Bordoloi, representing Indian National Congress, emerged victorious in the Nagaon (Nowgong) constituency with a total of 7,39,724 votes.
Sri Rupak Sharma from Bharatiya Janata Party was the runner up with a total of 7,22,972 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Nagaon (Nowgong) Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Nagaon (Nowgong) Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Nagaon (Nowgong) Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Pradyut Bordoloi emerged victorious for the INC, with Sri Rupak Sharma of BJP, as the runner-up.
2014 - Rajen Gohain emerged victorious for the BJP, with Jonjonali Baruah of INC as the runner-up.
2009 - Rajen Gohain emerged victorious for the BJP, with Anil Raja of INC as the runner-up.
Nagaon Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Nagaon Constituency ?
A. Pradyut Bordoloi of INC is the current Member of Parliament of Nagaon Constituency.
Q. What is the Nagaon (Nowgong) polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Nagaon (Nowgong) in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 83.24 %
Q. Who is representing the INC for Nagaon Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Pradyut Bordoloi is the INC candidate for Nagaon in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is representing the BJP for Nagaon Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Suresh Borah is the BJP candidate for Nagaon in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.