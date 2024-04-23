Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Nagaon Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Nagaon Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors for Lok Sabha Election in the Nagaon Constituency is 15,23,881.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Nagaon Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Nagaon constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, AIUDF, BGanP, RUC, JPJD and AJM, in addition to six independent candidates.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-