Nagaon Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Aminul Islam, AIUDF’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Aminul Islam:
A resident of Nagaon’s Parmaibheti, Aminul Islam, aged 52, is the son of Late Mufti Md. Khairul Islam. He is a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), contesting for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the position of Member of Assam Legislative Assembly.
Political Career of Aminul Islam:
Aminul Islam is a political figure affiliated with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam. He secured victories in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections of 2011, 2016 and 2021, representing the Dhing constituency.
Educational Qualifications of Aminul Islam: He has earned a degree in Master of Arts from Gauhati University, in 1999. He also holds a degree in B. Ed. From College of Education, Nagaon, in the year 2000.
Criminal Cases of Aminul Islam: Aminul Islam has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he has a few pending criminal cases.
FIRs against Aminul Islam:
1. FIR no. 264/2020 was registered at the Juria police station. The FIR cited the following- U/S 269/270 IPC R/W Section 51B of D.M. Act. The offense was briefly described as: alleged holding Janaja of his deceased father during Covid-19 protocol.
2. FIR no. 5/2020 was registered at the CID Police Station, Guwahati. The FIR cited the following- U/S- 120 (B)/ 153 (A) (b)/ 295 (A)/ 505/ 298 IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act. The offense was briefly described as: alleged spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19 through social media.
3. FIR no. 887/2020 was registered under Nagaon Police Station. The FIR cited the following- U/S 120 (B)/ 153 (A)/ 124 (A)/ 295 (A)/ 188 IPC R/W Section 51 (B)/ 54 D.M. Act. The offense was briefly described as: alleged spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19 through social media.
4. FIR no. 4263/2018 was registered at the Nagaon Police Station. The FIR cited the following- U/S 153 (B)/ 506 IPC R/W Section 66 (E) of I.T. Act. The offense was briefly described as: alleged interference of ADP College Dress Code.
Assets of Aminul Islam:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Aminul Islam has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 12,51,358.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Aminul Islam has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 25,00,000.
