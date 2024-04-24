Nagaon Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Aminul Islam, AIUDF’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Aminul Islam:

A resident of Nagaon’s Parmaibheti, Aminul Islam, aged 52, is the son of Late Mufti Md. Khairul Islam. He is a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), contesting for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the position of Member of Assam Legislative Assembly.

Political Career of Aminul Islam:

Aminul Islam is a political figure affiliated with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam. He secured victories in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections of 2011, 2016 and 2021, representing the Dhing constituency.

Educational Qualifications of Aminul Islam: He has earned a degree in Master of Arts from Gauhati University, in 1999. He also holds a degree in B. Ed. From College of Education, Nagaon, in the year 2000.

Criminal Cases of Aminul Islam: Aminul Islam has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he has a few pending criminal cases.