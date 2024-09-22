Nagaon Medical College Hosts National CME Program on Transformative Trends in Laboratory Medicine

NAGAON: A solemn programme of national level was organized at the auditorium of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, located at Mahkhulia in Nagaon on Saturday.

The programme was initiated by the Biochemistry Department of the college and was supported by Clinical Chemistry and Lab Medicine Practitioners.

The Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme featured a significant discussion session titled “Transformative Trends in Laboratory Embracing Technology & Personalization”. The organizing committee’s chairman and head of the Biochemistry Department, Dr Barnali Thakur, delivered the welcome address, and the programme was inaugurated by the principal of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, Dr Mihir Kumar Goswami.

A half dozen of senior professors from various medical colleges in Assam, participated in the programme, highlighting different aspects of medical education. Dr Prashanta Kumar Baruah, Dr Indrajit Nath, Dr Malavika Barman, Dr Ashik Sethi, Dr Moinak Roy, Dr Anjali Singh, Dr Mausumi Saikia, and Dr Uddip Talukdar attended the programme as the key resource persons.

The programme was attended by professors, doctors, and medical students from across the state. The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Snehankar Kalita, secretary of the organizing committee. Continuing Medical Education is a programme designed to keep medical professionals updated with the latest advancements in their field.

Also Read: Morigaon Senior Citizens Welfare Body Hosts Cultural Event to Promote Inclusivity and Community Life

Also Watch: