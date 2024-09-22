Morigaon Senior Citizens Welfare Body Hosts Cultural Event to Promote Inclusivity and Community Life

Morigaon: The senior citizens welfare body of Morigaon district under the department of social justice and empowerment, organized a Sanskritik (cultural) samaroh to foster inclusivity and promote community life among the elderly at Morigaon Pabitora Hut on Saturday. In the cultural programme, a competition of songs of Bhupen Hazarika, Bishnu Rava and Jyoti Prasad was organized among the senior citizens where the senior citizens performed songs of music legends on the stage. Earlier, the programme began with hoisting of the organization flag by the president of MDSCWB Mahendra Nath Hazarika. The secretary of MDSCWB Bhujen Deka spoke on the object of the meeting at length.

Earlier the Morigaon District Commissioner Debashis Sarma attended the programme and inaugurated the programme. The judges of the programme were felicitated by the members of the organization in the programme.

