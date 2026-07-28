Nagaon Medical College Professor Suspended for Taking Bribe to Alter Post-Mortem Report

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Assam Government's Department of Medical Education and Research has suspended Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha, Professor of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Nagaon Medical College (NMC).

It may be recalled that on June 20, Dr Sinha was arrested by Nagaon police on charges of allegedly accepting a bribe to alter a post-mortem examination report. According to reports, the Nagaon district administration conducted a trap operation, secretly recording Dr Sinha allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for changing the post-mortem report. Sensing the arrival of the police, he attempted to flee but was later apprehended by the police at Jagiroad. However, he was granted bail by the court on June 25.

The suspension order states that the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital submitted a report to the Director of Medical Education, Assam, on July 7 regarding Dr Sinha's arrest. Following receipt of the report and completion of a departmental inquiry, the government ordered his suspension with retrospective effect from June 20, the date of his arrest.

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