Voter awareness campaign in Morigaon election district

JAGIROAD: In Morigaon election district, a massive awareness campaign is continuing to attract voters, with several programmes being undertaken as part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign. The Morigaon district Administration, along with the District SVEEP Cell, has successfully captivated voters with one attractive initiative after another. Now, “Sarathi Baideu” is active in villages, engaging in raising awareness among women voters.

At these help desks, women voters can identify and verify their names in the voter list. These help desks, run by members of women self-help groups, aim to introduce women voters to the helpline number 1950 and https://voters.eci.gov.in, while also raising awareness about EPIC and voting rights.

Additionally, awareness rallies have been organized by women at various blocks and gram panchayat levels. Furthermore, attractive wall paintings with awareness slogans adorn the walls of the District Commissioner’s office premises, further raising awareness about voting. To top it off, special election Bihu songs composed by the SVEEP Cell have successfully attracted voters to participate in the electoral process.

Also Read: ‘Who is a ‘Khilonjiya?’: Sushmita Dev asks Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: