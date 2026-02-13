Nagaon trade unions protest against central government’s labour law changes

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Various trade unions in Nagaon district joined the nationwide general strike on Thursday, protesting the central government’s proposal to repeal 30 labour laws and merge them into four new labour codes.

Protesters from several organizations, including the Assam State Kishak Sabha, All India Kishak Sabha, All Assam Construction Workers Union, and Helpers Union, gathered outside government offices and financial institutions, raising their voices with slogans throughout the town.

A section of the protesters blocked roads, resulting in a scuffle with police, who detained several individuals, including Gobinda Chandra Nath, Ratul Bara, Arup Kumar Mahanta, Nuruddin, and Dipti Sarkar, among others.

Meanwhile, employees and retirees of Gramin Vikash Bank staged a separate protest in front of Nagaon University, demanding the release of their pending dues and benefits.

Also Read: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) stages protest as part of nationwide bharat bandh