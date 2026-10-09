Nagaon Bypoll Results: BJP Leads as Votes Counted After 76.19% Voter Turnout

NAGAON, Oct 9: The highly anticipated by-election, triggered after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi switched to the BJP earlier this year, saw an impressive 76.19% voter turnout on October 6.

As the vote counting commenced under a tight three-tier security net on Friday, 9 October 2026, early official data shows BJP candidate Devasish Sharma establishing a dominant lead.

Sharma, a former Nagaon District Commissioner, has surged ahead by over 26,000 votes, securing 47,402 votes in the initial rounds.

In a surprising twist for this high-stakes triangular contest, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has climbed into second place with 21,107 votes. This shift has pushed Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora down to a distant third with just 6,544 votes.

The outcome aligns with a previous assessment by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who predicted a tough battleground but noted that "the Congress will ultimately finish third."

Counting remains active across 28 total tables at Dawson Higher Secondary School and Government Boys' School.

District administration has strictly prohibited unauthorized victory processions as subsequent tabulation rounds continue.