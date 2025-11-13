Nagaon: Tributes paid to victims of Delhi blast with 101 earthen lamps

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon District Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in association with District Bharatiya Janata Party paid tributes to the people who were killed in a car bomb blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. The tribute programme was held at Nagaon Clock Tower on Tuesday evening where 101 earthen lamps were lit for the peaceful repose of the souls of those killed and the speedy recovery of the injured.

The programme was organized under initiative of Bhaskar Saikia, president of Nagaon District Bharatiya Yuva Morcha and attended by Ambika Mazumder, chairman of Nagaon Municipal Board, Simanta Bora, vice-chairman, Nagaon Municipal Board, Geetanjali Hazarika, Chairman of Nagaon Zilla Parishad, and other leaders as well as members of District Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

