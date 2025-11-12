Child Marriage Results in Disqualification of Ward Member in Nagaon

Nagaon: In a firm administrative step, the District Commissioner of Nagaon has disqualified Farida Yeasmin, the elected Ward Member of Ward No. 1 under Mahguri Gaon Panchayat, Juria Development Block, after an inquiry confirmed her involvement in a minor marriage.

According to the inquiry conducted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nagaon Zilla Parishad, Farida Yeasmin was born on October 30, 1995, and got married on September 10, 2011, when she was just 15 years old. The findings were supported by a legal opinion from the Assistant Government Pleader and a judicial ruling by R. Dutta, JMFC, Nagaon, confirming her marriage to Sariful Islam under Islamic rites in 2011.

The inquiry concluded that the marriage took place in violation of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, and the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995, which clearly disqualify individuals who have entered into child marriage from holding elected positions.