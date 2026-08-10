Nagrijuli BJP Plants 2,000 Trees to Tackle Man-Elephant Conflict and Promote Environmental Awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The Nagrijuli Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a tree plantation programme on Sunday at Kauli. Lakhi Das (Bhajan), the Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), led the initiative. Enthusiastic party karyakartas planted more than 2,000 plants, including edible fruit saplings and banana trees, on the bank of the Balti River near the Bhutan border at Kauli.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakhi Das highlighted in detail the importance of the programme and the need to safeguard the environment for the well-being of future generations. He stressed fostering global awareness and inspiring positive change and environmental action to create a more sustainable world. Moreover, the man-elephant conflict is a critical issue in this area, and he added that this plantation programme could help mitigate it. One BJP leader, Rajesh Boro, while appreciating the BJP team and others for organising the tree plantation programme, stated that the theme of the programme, “ek ped maa ke naam,” was part of the event conducted on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the tree plantation programme on World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5. So, the BJP leaders appealed to everyone to plant trees and actively engage in the preservation of nature and safeguarding the environment from global warming.

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